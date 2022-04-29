Bryson Procter Hosts Final ‘Elvis Hour’ Radio Show of the Semester

Every Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. for the last four years, Bryson Procter has hosted the “Elvis Hour” on FM 99.1 “Chap Radio”. The weekly broadcast features sixty minutes of Elvis Prestley’s greatest hits and insightful information about his life away from the mic. Procter, a History major at LCU, has been a lifelong Elvis fan, and has hosted one of the premier radio shows of LCU’s student-run station since the start of his time at LCU back in August of 2018.

The afternoon program on April 29 was the final installment of the “Elvis Hour” for the semester, but although Procter still has one semester remaining before he graduates, we caught up with the Elvis super-fan to learn more about the beginning of the show, as well as to reflect on how Elvis’ legacy has been kept alive through the years.

Procter’s love for The King of Rock n Roll began after being introduced to his music by his grandmother, who owns priceless memorabilia from her first time seeing Elvis in concert.

“She got to see him live in concert with my Papa on May 30, 1976 at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, just 15 months before he died,” Procter recalls. “I even have a CD of that particular concert, which is titled “Elvis in West Texas” and my Nana has kept the ticket stub, as well as a navy blue scarf that a friend of hers got from the afternoon performance that day. My Nana and Papa went to the evening show on that date, and that is the concert I have on that CD.”

It was during an LCU chapel service in August of 2018 when Procter had the idea to host a radio show about his favorite musician, and he’s been doing it ever since.

“During my first week here as a student at LCU, I saw an announcement on the Moody Auditorium screens before chapel that Chap Radio was looking for students to host programs on their station and that anyone was welcome to have a show.” he remembers. “I thought about it for a while, and then I decided to give it a try by playing Elvis’ music on Friday afternoons to wrap up a busy week at either work or school.”

Unlike many mainstream FM radio stations, Procter wanted to feature lesser-known songs along with the classics because “the only songs of Elvis’ that get played on the FM radio stations were his most well-known hits. Elvis Radio on Sirius XM has every song and outtake of Elvis’ that most FM stations tend to ditch or leave off to the side and I figured this would be the best way to get people to listen to other varieties of songs that Elvis had that most people had either never known or forgotten about.”

To keeps listeners engaged and on their toes, Procter often has different segments throughout his program that provide fascinating information that most wouldn’t know otherwise.

“I’ve kept the show engaging by doing some weekly segments on the program and keeping people informed on news about Elvis,” said Procter. “For the last year, I have been asking trivia questions about Elvis to let the audience test their knowledge or to learn something new about him. The weekly segments I do on the program consist of a movie song, where I play a song from one of 31 movies Elvis made as an actor; a gospel song, Elvis’ favorite genre; and finally, a segment called “From Studio to Stage” where I play two different versions of one Elvis song. The first version is the original studio recording and the second version is a live performance of that same song.”

Procter takes pride in playing the less popular tracks from Elvis to keep his audience in tune with why Elvis is one of the greatest talents the music industry has ever seen.

“These lesser-known songs that I have played on the show need to be known by a public audience, otherwise these songs that most non-Elvis fans might not be familiar with will be forgotten along with Elvis’ legacy. My job as the host of this program is to keep the memory and legacy of Elvis Aron Presley alive in this current generation.”