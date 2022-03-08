How LCU Students Are Spending Spring Break And Things To Do In Lubbock Next Week

Spring Break is a time filled with entertainment, relaxation, and lots of fun activities. With the week-long vacation coming up, several LCU students have shared their upcoming plans.

Mason Sutton, a senior Humanities: Pre-Law major, will be taking a trip to Azle Texas and Glen Rose Texas to camp out at Dinosaur Valley State Park. After hiking, kayaking, and sleeping under the stars for a few days, he will be headed to the stock yards in Fort Worth to watch the cattle drive.

Jenna Hodnett, a freshman Humanities major, is planning on going on a mission trip to Impact Houston. There, her group will be serving the community and the Impact Houston Church of Christ by helping with their kids involved in Vacation Bible School. She is looking forward to spending time at Impact Houston and can’t wait to pour into inner-city kids while also being poured into by them. She is grateful and thankful for the opportunity that this spring break is going to bring her.

Spring Break is the week of Mar. 14-20 this year. With this break on the horizon, there are several different events that will be available to attend. Visit Lubbock, the ultimate travel guide for Lubbock Texas, has posted about several events that will be happening during this time.

On Mar. 15 there is going to be a production of the musical ‘RENT’ at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. This Pulitzer Prize-winning production opened on Broadway and is having its 25th anniversary final showing. The musical has a running time of 2 hours and 35 minutes and the ticket prices range from $40-$125. For more information, visit the following link: https://americantheatreguild.com/lubbock/shows/rent/

On Mar. 18 The Wilder Blue Band will be performing live at the Cactus Theater. This band sings a variety of musical genres such as country, bluegrass, folk, and acoustic rock. More information about attending this concert can be found here: https://www.cactustheater.com/

On the Visit Lubbock website, McKenna Dowdle writes about food trucks found in Lubbock. Some of these trucks have been around for a long time and have outstanding food! More information on different local food trucks can be found here: https://visitlubbock.org/mobile-munchies/

Spring Break allows students an opportunity to tap into their creativity and adventurous nature. We hope that everyone at LCU enjoys their week off next week!