Foy Mills To Retire From Provost Position

Lubbock Christian University is losing a core member of its administrative team. Foy Mills is retiring from the Provost and Chief Academic Officer position. He will be retiring at the end of June.

Dr. Mills began his career at LCU in 1981 as an instructor in agribusiness. In 1985 he pursued his Ph.D. at Texas Tech University, then attended the University of Georgia for two years. Mills then went to Abilene Christian University, where he spent 23 years working. Before making it to LCU, Mills also worked at Sam Houston State University for six years.

He came back to Lubbock Christian University in 2018 and got to reconnect with old friends.

Mills said, “My favorite memory of coming back to LCU is connecting and reconnecting with people.”

Mills explains how his goal was to mature the academic side of this university. Amidst his retirement, Mills wants LCU to get new energy and ideas from the next person in this position and believes he has set a precedent for that fresh blood to build on.

“When it’s all said and done, I wanted to build a mature academic system so the next person coming in can take it further,” Mills said. He also joked about “cramming ten years of work into just four years”.

After being in the business of higher education for 41 years, serving 20 of those years in administration, and his last four as provost at LCU, it is time for Dr. Mills to go back to his roots. He will now be working as an agricultural economist in Abilene, TX.

You will be missed, Dr. Mills! LCU wishes you God’s blessings in your new journey.

Prestley Hammond and Brennan Riker contributed to this article.