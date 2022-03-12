Claude and Elias: From East Africa to West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas – Claude Dusenge and Elias Tuyishime are freshmen at Lubbock Christian University (LCU) and have come a long way – literally and figuratively – to get where they are today. Whether you’ve seen their fun dancing videos on Instagram, or have had the pleasure to spend time with them, you’ll know that they are much more than the contagious smiles they bring to the LCU campus everyday. Their story and relationship with God is a living example of His grace and the power of prayer.

The two have known each other since 2016 when they both began attending John Overton High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Dusenge was born in the small country of Rwanda during a time of war in his family’s home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Tuyishime grew up in Zimbabwe, a country further south on the African continent.

The language barrier was the biggest adjustment the boys had to make upon moving to the United States for high school.

“Moving from there to here was not an easy transition,” Dusenge said. “We did not speak English whatsoever, all I knew was A,B,C-whatever. At first it was not easy to get used to a new life.”

Not only was language an adjustment at first, but other aspects of American culture had to be learned and experienced for the two of them.

“It was culture-shocking. There were things that you would do and say that is wrong, but to you it’s right.” they remember. “You have to learn how to show respect through things you do and things you say because it was a new experience.”

Food was another hurdle that both men had to adjust to:

“The first time I ate cheese I was like ‘am I eating pepper, bro?’” Tuyishime described. Dusenge also explains how sometimes they “try to be American, but the African part comes out, and we start cooking fufu at like 3 a.m. We both grew up watching our parents cook, so sometimes we can put together something we miss from back home.”

After spending time at Overton High in Nashville, Claude finished high school in La Vergne, Tennessee at La Vergne High School, then went on to work on his Associate’s Degree at Nashville State Community College. When looking for a college during his second year at NSCC, he turned to prayer to guide him in the right direction.

“I decided to go on a long fast,” said Dusenge. “I was asking God, ‘God, where do you want to take me? What’s next for me?’ because I did not know where I wanted to study … and I felt like I needed to do something different.”

A while later, Dusenge’s prayers were answered when his pastor connected him and Tuyishime to “a school in Texas that is looking for students.”

“At first I was not at peace with it,” Dusenge explained. “But when we came to visit [LCU], we fell in love with the people.”

Elias also had second-thoughts when he initially considered attending LCU, and leaned on prayer to make his decision.

“For me, at first I was like ‘No, I don’t want to go here,’” said Tuyishime. “I take time to process things because I knew it was a blessing and a favor from God just to come visit. When I went back to Tennessee and was thinking about it, I thought ‘Wow, can’t miss this one!’”.

During these times of fasting for the two, God opened the doors to a new opportunity, and an opportunity to learn more about themselves.

“Through my times with God alone, I learned to make my own decisions,” Tuyishime remarks. “God began to open doors for me, but I wasn’t seeing it. Then I made my decision to come to LCU. It was a tough decision, but I am glad to be here.”

Now in Lubbock, the boys were tasked with rebuilding a community they can be comfortable in again.

“We had to learn again how to connect with people,” Dusenge describes. “What we took for granted now, we had to form again.”

A place of prayer within the community was one of the hardest things to find when moving from place to place for the both of them. Different prayer methods and traditions also made it difficult to get familiarized with a new community.

“Back in Tennessee, we prayed loud,” they said. “Now, in a community where there are a lot of students, you have to be aware that you don’t want to make too much noise for them.” When asked how they’ve grown spiritually while at LCU, Tuyishime explains how his experiences have taught him how to “pray in a place of restriction.” He goes on to say: “It is a privilege to enjoy God in different ways. Prayer is one of the things that shapes who we are. It is one of the ways we connect with God most importantly.”

As college students now, the two explained how much more free time they have on their hands and how they can take advantage of it.

Dusenge embraces this experience by “being grateful for the little things within the blessings that God is blessing us with everyday. Here, we are free, which means more time with God, even if we are not praying the same,” he says.

Many experiences have led Claude and Elias to LCU, and they make it a priority to grow as much as they can through prayer and through time with God while in school.

“One thing this school is helping me in, especially for when I preach in the future, is refining what I believe in the heart.” Dusenge expresses when discussing how LCU has shaped him. “I believe in my mind and connect my mind to my heart, which is one of my biggest takeaways [from being at LCU].”