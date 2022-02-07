The 2022 Master Follies All-Star Team

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 2021-22 academic year at Lubbock Christian University is blessed to include a traditional Master Follies performance with a full crowd in attendance, following a year plagued by restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This past weekend saw each LCU social club perform their traditional shows to cap off a wonderful Homecoming Week. The women of Kappa Phi Kappa came away with first place in the Women’s Division along with their brother club, Alpha Chi Delta, winning the Men’s Division. Alpha Chi Delta also won the “People’s Choice” and “Special Effects” awards on their way to the club’s third consecutive Follies title.

On the heels of another successful Master Follies production, here is your 2022 Master Follies All-Star Team! These individuals played an integral part in their club’s performance and helped continue a Master Follies culture that makes it the most beloved tradition on campus.

Here is our [Nathan Karseno, Tanner Collier, Aamer Muhammad] personal All-Star ballot.

Kappa Phi Kappa:

Tiara Enriquez

Dr. Kregg Fehr

Christliche Damen:

Savannah Vokes

Mallory Hayes

Lambda Omega Alpha:

Rebecca Morales

Jayden Brush

Zeta Gamma:

Sierra White

Anthony Melakian

Alpha Chi Delta:

Ethan Curtis

Caden Mathis

Koinonia:

Caleb Star

Caleb Scarborough

Kyodai:

Brady Chant

Daniel Kay

As you might have noticed, the men of Sub T-16 did not have a representative on the All-Star team — just as they wanted it.

Alpha Chi Delta member, Landon Parish, remembers last year’s show compared to this one saying: “My favorite part about this year is the energy of the shows going back to normal. Don’t get me wrong, we did our best with what we could do last year, but nothing beats a show full of movement and a full audience!”

Parish – a junior who has been a part of a victorious Follies team every year since being at LCU – explained what made this title different from the last two.

“This year was the first of the three titles where we won People’s Choice and Special Effects, and it really speaks to the effort our directors put in this year,” Parish said. “Getting to defend the title and win three years in a row just made it a little bit more sweet!”

Parish also discussed Chi’s relationship with Kappa Phi Kappa, and how a sweep of victories was the “icing on the cake.”

“We love and support Kappa and pretty well know each other’s shows like our own,” said Parish. “To see their show get first place and have the recognition we believe it deserves is the best feeling of all.”

Also, an honorary Master Follies Hall of Fame induction goes to the men of Kyodai, as the club will unfortunately no longer be active next semester. Kyodai was the recipient of the “Spirit of Follies” award for this year’s show.

Thank you to all the social clubs for all of your hard work in putting together another excellent event!

