LCU Homecoming 2022

Homecoming is a long-standing tradition at LCU that brings alumni of all ages together. The celebrations were set to begin Thursday, Feb 3., but due to the weather issues some events were rescheduled. The coronation of the 2022 King, Queen and Homecoming court is now set to take place Feb 14.

The most anticipated event of the weekend was Master Follies with three different showings beginning Friday night and ending Saturday night with the award show. For more information about this year’s Master Follies, click here to read The Duster Today’s article covering the event.

Homecoming serves as the perfect opportunity to help bridge the current and past LCU community. Here is what Garrett Killough, a junior Homecoming court nominee described as his favorite part of the celebration: “My favorite part about Homecoming is seeing the generations before us come back to LCU and reconnect. It’s so cool to hear their stories and relate to them that way.”

The crowning of the homecoming King and Queen is a highly anticipated event. This year’s Queen nominees are Savannah Vokes, Emma Verhage, Tristen Montenegro and Kate McCrady. The King nominees are Daniel Kay, Noah Horn, Bo Franklin and Isaiah Darter. The nominations and voting are made by the LCU student body.

Senior nominee Savannah Vokes said of the voting process, “When they sent out nominations forms, I had no idea I was going to get nominated! A lot of girls in club with me put down my name and I couldn’t be more honored.”

Stay tuned to the LCU social media pages to find out who the elected 2022 Homecoming King, Queen and Court are.