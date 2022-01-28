Chap Radio To Bring Sports Broadcasting Back on the Air This Semester

Sports Broadcasting is back on the air on 99.1 Chap Radio! We have six students at LCU as broadcasters for this basketball season. Those students are: Nathan Karseno, Nicholas Albright, Garret Killough, Nick Teague, Landon Parish, and Noah Horn. They are led by Freshman Brennan Riker, who is the student manager, as well as the station sports director. He was appointed by Shawn Hughes, who is the chief operator.

Riker said, “One of my goals for the broadcasting program is to see as many students involved as possible.”

“I also want to cover as many LCU athletic events as possible to not only give members of our university, but the community of Lubbock something to enjoy with no cost to them,” he said.

The sports broadcasting program at LCU is looking for more people to join their team. You do not need to have prior experience, they will teach you everything you need to know. They want this Chap Radio Sports Network to stick for a very long time, and they need your help!

Shawn Hughes, who runs this whole operation, explains, “Chap Radio has participated on and off throughout the years [in sports broadcasting]since 2012, but we are looking forward to participating consistently at a higher level.”

If you, or anyone you know is interested in being a part of our sports broadcasting program here at Lubbock Christian University, contact Brennan Riker at briker2285@lcu.edu.

Brennan Riker and Prestley Hammons contributed to this article.