LCU Hosts Second Chap Day of the 2021 Academic Year

LUBBOCK, Texas— Monday, October 11, marked the second Chap Day of the 2021 Fall Semester and the LCU admissions team was thrilled with the final product.

Chap Day is an event Lubbock Christian University puts on once a month to showcase what the school has to offer to high school seniors. Lead by Alliance and LCU Student Life, the teens and their parents attend chapel, tour the campus, and experience the atmosphere of a student here at LCU.

Lisa Shacklett, Vice President of Admissions, helps put together Chap Day each month. She considers Chap Day to be better than regular group tours. “Chap Day takes tours up a notch. I hope what incoming freshmen take away is the true impression of our campus,” Mrs. Shacklett says. “We want them to think ‘This is awesome!’”

Visitors experienced the excitement of Chap Day that LCU strives for. Ryan Fullerton is a senior at Lubbock Christian High School who plans to attend LCU in the fall to study Finance and attended Monday’s Chap Day. Fullerton enjoyed the experience of being on campus.

“Seeing everything LCU can offer is awesome,” Fullerton said Monday. “I loved being able to engage with the faculty more and getting to build relationships with them before I even attend school.”

According to Dean of Students, Josh Stephens, Chap Day is a useful tool for LCU.

“It plays up our strength of community,” Dean Stephens says. “Community is what makes LCU LCU.”

Mrs. Shacklett encourages incoming freshmen, as well as students of LCU, to join in on the next Chap Day on November 15.