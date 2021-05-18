What’s the deal with the vaccine?

The Covid-19 vaccine has been somewhat of a controversial topic recently. There are many different opinions on the vaccine and whether it is safe to get. Some believe that it is very important for everyone to get vaccinated while others are hesitant about getting it.

There are some concerns with the side effects that come with getting vaccinated. Some people feel like they have the flu while others just feel really sore from the shot. These side effects are not helping those unsure about getting vaccinated, although many believe that the side effects are worth it to be safe from the virus.

Students’ opinions on the vaccine

Matthew Mize, a senior psychology major from Weatherford, Texas, said he feels that the vaccine was rushed out and that it could have used a bit more time to be perfected.

“I won’t be getting the vaccine in the near future,” he said. “I don’t believe there is anything inherently wrong with it, I just believe that it was rushed and should have more time to be improved upon.”

Eli Pickett, a junior missions major from Lubbock, Texas, said he feels it is our responsibility as citizens to get vaccinated.

“I believe the way to be a responsible citizen, and to be able to move closer to the pre-covid era, is to schedule your vaccine so that you can protect others and yourself,” he said.

While there are many opinions on the vaccine there is also plenty of information out there to help guide you to a decision. For more information on the vaccine, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.