Hairspray Coming This Fall

The fall musical that the LCU Theatre Program usually performs was compromised in fall 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the exciting news is that the program plans to proceed with the show they were going to perform last fall: Hairspray!

Not only will LCU students be putting on a fun show, but they will partner with students from Lubbock’s Estacado High School.

Dr. Laurie Doyle, LCU chair of the Communication and Fine Arts Division said doing the fall musical this way will be a fun challenge.

“I am most looking forward to working with LCU students and Estacado High students on fun music and crazy characters,” Dr. Doyle said. “Working between two schools will be a challenge when we have different schedules.” However, she said, the hard work is a reward unto itself and you can be proud if you put your heart and abilities into your work.

Jessica Rackley, a senior early childhood education major from San Angelo, Texas, was in the LCU musical Once Upon a Mattress and the radio show Dracula as well as a student-directed 10-minute scene from Silent Skies.

“I’m most excited to spend time with the cast! It’s so fun to make new friends and get closer to old ones,” she said. “I’m interested to see how working with another school will turn out, but I think it will be fun.”.

Jessica also said the most valuable thing she has learned from theatre is to live in the moment.

”You have to learn not to dwell on mistakes,” she said.

As of now, the play will take place Nov. 5 and 6 at 7:30 pm in the Crickets Theater at Buddy Holly Hall. For more information about the LCU Theatre Program, visit https://lcu.edu/communication-and-fine-arts/theatre.