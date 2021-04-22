LCU for LBK: A Community Uniting to Be the Hands and Feet of Christ

Last Thursday, students from LCU came together in a service project that not only benefitted the community, but also nourished the hearts of those who took part. The project included the Volunteer Center of Lubbock as well as the United Supermarkets Arena.

Around 200 students signed up for this citywide event. There were on-campus as well as off-campus opportunities for students to choose from based on what worked with their schedules.

At the Baker Conference Center on the LCU campus, students gathered to decorate paper bags for Lubbock Meals on Wheels, while others stuffed bags with fun toys for the Catholic Charities Organization.

Off campus, students gathered to organize children’s clothing at Caleb’s Closet, while some volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club, the South Plains Food Bank and other nonprofits around town.

In an interview with local TV station KCBD, Brady Chant, the student body president, indicated that this event could take the place of the service project LCU usually hosts, Collide. LCU for LBK is an event that anyone can take part in, not just those involved in a social club.

Students’ reflections on the day spoke volumes about its impact.

Mackenzie Credle, a senior biology major from Clovis, New Mex., said her favorite part was getting to serve the community with a variety of projects.

“I really loved the different opportunities people had to choose from … it was amazing that we could all find a project that our skills worked well with!” she said.

Rebekah DeYoung, an exercise & sports science major from Fort Worth, Texas, appreciated bonding with others through the experience.

“The best part was connecting with other people around campus while coming together to help our community,” Rebekah said. “It was a great bonding experience wrapped up in service.”

Mariah Perales, a social work major from O’Donnell, Texas, agreed with both of her peers: “My favorite part of LCU for LBK was seeing the joy and selfless love of all those who served.”

All in all, Thursday was a beautiful day to participate in a project that will hopefully have a lasting legacy at LCU.