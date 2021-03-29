Summer 2021: Working Hard or Hardly Working?

Summer is almost here and students around LCU are in a hurry to finalize their plans. From working hard during internships and practicums to having fun at camps and on vacations, students have a variety of options to make this summer the greatest ever.

While these experiences sound great, narrowing down the options and saying yes to a summer plan can be stressful.

Internships

Here at LCU, many majors require an internship as part of a degree plan. Once Crosspoint Church of Christ caught the eye of Mackenzee Clepper, a children’s ministry major from Keller, Texas, she began an interview process that led to an offer to work there this summer.

“I was interested in my internship because of the people that I had talked to,” Mackenzee said, “and the way that their community felt after talking to the staff.”

Practicums

Ministry majors are not the only ones keeping an eye out for a good place to work. Psychology major Alys Bruton from Abilene, Texas, has been looking forward to a practicum for the majority of her time at LCU.

“It will give me the chance to actually put into practice the things I’ve learned in my classes,” Alys said. She is graduating in December, so she is “hoping to get experience … before applying to graduate schools.”

Work and fun

For those looking for a more adventurous summer, Christian camps across the country are looking for college students to work as staff for the summer.

LCU offers three camp options for students to serve as counselors. Business major Braeleigh Franklin from Cypress, Texas, will be working at both Encounter and Camp Champion here on LCU’s campus this summer.

“I wanted to do something this summer that would impact others without having to leave Lubbock,” Braeleigh said.

There are countless ways that students can make the most of their time off from school. Most summer jobs just involve an application and interview process. If you don’t have a summer internship or job yet, don’t hesitate to speak with your LCU academic advisor for help.