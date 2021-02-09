Wayne and Yvonne Hinds Music Center Opening

Over the last semester, in what seems like the blink of an eye, a new building has popped up on LCU’s campus. Currently, crews are working on finishing touches for an addition to the Carl and Gladys Allison Music Building, set to officially open on homecoming weekend.

The Wayne and Yvonne Hinds Music Center is a new 5800 square-foot rehearsal space on the north side of the existing music building. This space will provide better practice rooms for music majors, improved instrument storage for band members, two new studio teaching spaces and a permanent rehearsal hall for the university’s concert band. The rehearsal space itself will be officially named the Gullo Rehearsal Hall.

A lasting impact

The long-awaited music building will be transformative for LCU’s School of Music.

The groups that benefit the most from this space are the instrumental ensembles. The students in these ensembles will gain space to practice and improve their music, as well as a space to properly store their band instruments.

Music major Lauren Camp said that the most impactful part of this new building is “the blessing of having a home for the symphonic band and other instrumental ensembles.”

Music ensembles will begin using the new rehearsal space later this month. Private lessons, ensemble practice, even rehearsals for the upcoming Master Follies production will be held in this new space.

“This area will give our ensembles a home in which we can dedicate ourselves to growing as musicians and representing our school with pride,” said Director of Bands Dr. Jackie Townsend.

The Building’s Dedication

On Feb. 13 a dinner will be held to celebrate the dedication of this building. As part of homecoming weekend, alumni, friends and family of the music department are welcome to attend an evening honoring Dr. Hinds and his wife.

“I think it says a lot that our wonderful community has made this new hall a priority, and we intend on making the most of it for years to come. We cannot even begin to state how grateful we really are!” said Townsend.

To reserve a ticket and RSVP for homecoming, visit the homecoming page on LCU’s website: https://lcu.edu/homecoming.