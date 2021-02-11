LCU Esports: What Spring 2021 Holds

In November, LCU announced the addition of an esports program under its athletic department. Since then the search has been on for an esports coach, with Noah Flint recently announced as head coach.

Noah Flint graduated from Abilene Christian University, where he helped guide the esports team for two years. The Duster spoke with him to get to know him and find out what is to come for this program.

DUSTER: Is this your first time coaching an esports team?

Coach Flint: “It’s my first time being hired and paid to coach and run an esports program, however, I was at Abilene Christian the last three years running the student-run esports club as both an administrator and as a coach, among some other roles. It’s not unfamiliar territory and it’s a position I am very comfortable in.”

DUSTER: What are you most excited about?

Coach Flint: “One of the best things about LCU’s esports program is the scholarship opportunities that are available for student-athletes. Not many schools offer as substantial of scholarships as we’re preparing to offer at LCU, so being able to see students pursue esports while receiving really awesome financial support from the university is something I am very, very excited about. If you’re a high school student looking to pursue collegiate esports. then LCU is a great place to look.”

DUSTER: What are some potential challenges you see the team facing this year?

Coach Flint: “The biggest challenge currently is that, because the program is brand new, there are many foundations that have to be set in order to ensure success down the line. Everyone from admissions to administration has been very supportive and offered a lot of help in getting the program up and running, so the experience establishing the program has been incredibly positive, but some things just take time and that’s the part of the process we’re currently in.”

DUSTER: What is something you think students can gain from being in such a program?

Coach Flint: “I think the benefits of this program are substantial. {There are] some things you can only learn while being in a competitive team environment – from communication to teamwork to how to handle success and defeat. All of these things are take-aways that are impactful in the classroom, at home, at work – wherever really. Regardless of what the competition is, be it esports or traditional sports or whatever else, people come out of their program of choice better than how they went in.

“Beyond this, there are so many incredibly talented players who never get the opportunity to pursue what they are passionate about because generally athletic scholarships are reserved for traditional sports programs. However, allowing these student-athletes who succeed at League of Legends or Overwatch or whatever esport they succeed in to pursue that passion moving into college is something that is a real blessing for many students and something I’m really happy LCU is able to provide.”

DUSTER: How many events does the team have to look forward to?

Coach Flint: “We’re gearing up for many different leagues come fall. One of the best things about esports is that on any given day you can find competition online, so we plan to participate in some of the larger college leagues in the fall, such as NACE (National Association of Collegiate Esports) and RSAA (Riot Scholastic Association of America). Until then, while we get rosters and routines established, we’ll be participating in smaller online events later in the spring.”

For more information about the LCU Athletics program, visit https://lcuchaps.com/.