Volunteer for Big Blue Christmas: A Drive-Thru Extravaganza

On Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., campus will be lit up with blue Christmas lights as LCU’s eighth annual Big Blue Christmas takes place.

The big difference this year is that the event will be a “drive-thru extravaganza,” as the school works to provide a fun event that is also safe.

Terri Warren, director of University Events, said an average of 3,000 people attend Big Blue Christmas each year.

“How do you have a Christmas Extravaganza in the midst of a pandemic? You turn it into a drive-through event!” she said.

The drive-through will start in the parking lot of the Rip Griffin Center and then proceed through campus. Attendees will still get to enjoy the usual craft-collecting, treat-collecting Christmas experience, while staying safely socially distanced.

Why an ‘extravaganza’?

Within the past seven years of hosting Big Blue Christmas, the event themes have included The Grinch, Frozen, Elf, Charlie Brown and Mickey Mouse.

“This year is a combination of each of the previous themes, making it a real extravaganza,” Warren said.

Volunteer — you can help make it happen!

Many precautions are going into hosting the eighth annual Big Blue Christmas during the 2020 pandemic, including requiring masks and gloves for each of the volunteers. With the restrictions and thousands of visitors, Warren said that LCU students are needed as volunteers more than ever.

To volunteer, contact Terri Warren at terri.warren@lcu.edu .