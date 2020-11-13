Dr. Darby Answers, ‘Why Be A Chap?’

After speaking to Dr. Doug Darby, who joined the LCU School of Business last year, it’s easy to recognize how great it is to be a Chap.

“While I have been at other institutions,” he said, “including ACU, SMU, and UNT, I am struck by the amazing spirit and potential of LCU.”

Dr. Darby’s background is impressive. It includes more than 30 years of professional experience working in technology — including time with Microsoft and digital agencies. On top of that, he has more than 10 years’ experience providing professional instruction and mentoring on digital technologies and new media. And he has served as an instructor in higher education for over 10 years, teaching undergraduate and graduate-level courses.

In addition to professional achievements, he holds family life very close.

“I’ve been married for 32 years to my sweet wife Amanda,” he said. “We have three great kids — Matthew, Emma, and Drew, a fantastic daughter-in-law Samantha, and one awesome grandson, Austin!”

Coming to LCU

When asked, “Why did you choose to come work for LCU?” Dr. Darby credited a Godly calling that became apparent after his first visit to campus.

“I found out that my name had been given to LCU by a friend and former colleague from ACU, Dr. Brian Burton … [he thought I]would be a good fit for the IST faculty position in the School of Business,” Dr. Darby said.

“My time on campus and interacting with faculty and staff made a huge impression on me,” Dr. Darby continued. “There was no doubt in my mind that there was incredible talent and potential with the faculty and students, and that God had placed a clear calling for me to be here and contribute to the work being done.”

Adjusting to LCU

When asked about the experience of being a new professor in the LCU community, Dr. Darby admitted there was a learning curve.

“As with any new environment, there are ‘unique’ adjustment experiences that are encountered,” he said. “Being a new faculty member at an institution and campus that I had no prior experience with has been both exciting and, at times, disorienting.”

But he quickly added, “I have been warmly received by the LCU community and have experienced an incredible degree of enthusiasm about my potential here. I’m still trying to figure out where things are located and haven’t quite gotten the alma mater committed to memory, but with all the support and confidence I’ve been afforded, I have quickly settled into a genuine sense of being a Chap!”

To read more about Dr. Darby’s background, research interests and the courses he teaches, go to https://lcu.edu/directory/Doug-Darby.