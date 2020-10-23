How Covid-19 is Affecting the Rush Process

Rush is the biggest activity of the fall semester for social clubs on the LCU campus, as freshmen and transfer students seek to become members of one of the eight clubs on the LCU campus.

But how do you get new members for club in the middle of a pandemic?

The rush process takes place over two weekends. Each student “rushing” gets the opportunity to go to club events to meet the existing members of each of the clubs that are hosted on campus.

Two of the social club presidents this year, Brady Chant for Kyodai and Emily Gordon for Christliche Damen (CDs), spoke with us about just how much this year’s rush process is being affected by Covid-19.

What are some of the rules being enforced?

“The rules … are masks being required at all times and providing no food or drinks to ensure masks are worn at all times,” said Emily.

“Of course, masks, social distancing and not allowing food or drinks is a little upsetting,” said Brady. “Masks have been really important during rush, and as inconvenient as they are, we all know this is the only way that we can have a rush process.”

What is the biggest change for clubs?

Both presidents said the clubs are not being faced with too many big changes when it comes to the rush process.

“We are having to be a lot more careful about what and where we do things for rush,” said Brady. “Rush

parties we would normally have inside, now have to be changed to conform to the rules and hosting outside.”

“Thankfully for us, providing no food and drinks and wearing masks is the biggest change,” said Emily. “We are still allowed to have the fun aspects of rush: the parties, wearing costumes, and meeting new people, and that is a blessing.”

The club leaders say they are working hard to ensure that everyone going through the rush process is getting the full experience, similar to what rush was like for the upper classmen.

What is the hardest part of being a president during a pandemic?

Through the stress and exhaustion of the rush process, these two club presidents still have a positive outlook.

“We were not sure what clubs or rush would look like coming into this year, but we have all been pleasantly surprised,” said Brady. “We are still able to do our normal events, but now we get the opportunity to be creative with what we do.”

Brady added: “Having to be so knit-picky and harsh has been the hardest part of this year — we have to constantly be on the lookout at events to ensure everyone has a mask on and is social distancing.”

Emily echoed these challenges.

“[It’s hard] ensuring that everyone is staying safe and healthy, while also being able to have the events,” said Emily. “Covid has already taken a lot from all of us; many of us are struggling to bring back a sense of normalcy while still following the guidelines.”

Emily summed up leading in a pandemic: “I think being a president in a pandemic is just like any other year, we are just learning to lead differently.”

It is apparent that each club is working hard this semester to ensure the rush process is enjoyable and safe for each of the freshman and students rushing through a pandemic. For more information on LCU social clubs, visit https://lcu.edu/social-clubs.