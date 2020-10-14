Collegiate Tennis Returning Soon to LCU

It has been 38 years since LCU fielded a tennis team, but an announcement on Sept. 22 from LCU Athletic Director Scott Larson brought an end to that long dry spell. The school is bringing men’s and women’s tennis back, begin competition in two years.

Here are the top five things to know about the future of LCU tennis.

Competition will begin in the fall of 2022 The last time LCU had a tennis team was 1982. The sport ended when the courts, originally just south of the CDC building, were removed to free up space for other purposes. A coach will be hired in 2021 to begin recruiting for a year and building the program. Tennis courts will be built south of the LCU Rec Center, replacing the current intramural softball field. The intramural field will be moved inside the walking trail on campus. Larson stated that “LCU will become the 10 th men’s school in the Lone Star Conference to have men’s tennis, and the 13 th school in the Lone Star to have women’s tennis.”