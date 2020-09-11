Students Experience Christ at The Well

The Well has been a college ministry for Sunset Church of Christ in Lubbock, Texas, for almost five years. It is a place where many LCU students have experienced connection and blessing.

Chris Johnson, known as Chris Jo to The Well attendees, said he started the ministry in 2016. It now has up to 150 college students attending.

“I hope to connect college students to the person of Jesus,” Chris said. “In doing so, I believe He has the ability to bless them for their lives.”

During the time of coronavirus, students have been cautious about going back to church, Chris said, but he has planned ways to still meet and study together while maintaining local guidelines and thinking creatively outside the box.

Rylee Hubbard, a junior biology pre-med major said it’s easy to get connected.

“At The Well, students can expect to get easily plugged in and find a great church family,” Rylee said. “The Well has definitely made a huge impact on my life in the sense that I am constantly being poured into but have also been able to pour myself into The Well.”

Rylee also pointed out other aspects beyond the fellowship.

“There are so many opportunities to serve within this ministry as well as the community of Lubbock. Going to The Well and getting to worship with old friends and new friends is the highlight of my week. God is definitely working in this ministry.”

In addition to The Well, many other Lubbock churches offer robust gatherings of college students, including South Plains, Greenlawn, Broadway (Christ in Action), Kings Ridge, and Monterey.