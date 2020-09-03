Samuel Fenton

I am from Lubbock, Texas, and graduated high school as a homeschool student in 2018. I am a senior majoring in Mass Media Communications with a minor in Film Studies. My goal after graduation is to go into film production. I don’t know what aspect of production I will end up in, but I hope to progress as a cameraman.

Outside of class, I am an officer in both the International Student Association and Triathlon clubs. In the short time that I have left at LCU, I hope to help build both of these clubs make an impact on students, and enhance their experience at the university.

I currently work as a swim coach for a local team and as a cashier at Market Street. I competed in swimming for 12 years up until my graduation, at which time I switched my focus to teaching others.