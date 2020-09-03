Nicole Warren

I have lived in Lubbock, Texas, my entire life and have been around LCU for around 14 years. I am a junior, communications major and hope to either have my own photography studio or own an event planning company/ venue for weddings.

I founded LCU’s Delight Ministry chapter, a women’s Bible study revolved around creating a safe and welcoming community for college women.

This will be my second year to be an RA; this has been one of my favorite parts of my time here on campus because I was given the chance to meet so may girls I may not have ever gotten to.

I am also a member of Christliche Damen, a women’s social club on campus.