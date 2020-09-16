‘Delight’ is Hosted as New Bible Study Organization

Delight is a new campus organization for college girls to study the Bible. It meets at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night in LCU’s Cardwell Welcome Center.

Delight Ministries hosts these gatherings on 167 college campuses nationwide. Its mission statement is “to invite college women into Christ-centered community that fosters vulnerability and transforms stories.”

Interviews with two of the Delight ministry leaders show why they chose to invest in establishing a chapter on the campus of LCU.

Why be a Delight leader?

“I wanted to be a part of creating a community of women that love and support one another as Jesus calls us to,” said junior Mackenzee Clepper. “I wanted to help create a safe place where women can be vulnerable without the fear of being rejected or alone.”

Mackenzee has been the community leader for Delight since it started in the spring of 2020 at LCU, and has cherished every moment of it so far. She is a junior children’s ministry major from Keller, Texas.

“Over the past year, I have seen how being invested in Delight can truly change your life,” said sophomore Julianna Hardesty. “It has been amazing to be a part of a community that is bigger than myself.”

Julianna has served as the social media director since Delight was founded at LCU. She has also taken up the role of book coordinator for the chapter. Julianna is currently a sophomore, pre-physical therapy major from Lubbock.

What are the leaders looking forward to most?

“We have been planning so many community events for this semester to hang out with the girls and meet up outside of the Bible study times,” said Mackenzee.

Delight was started just before the pandemic hit which switched up everything the leaders had planned for the following semester. Each leader has come with a positive attitude in what all they look forward to being back in person for Delight.

“My hope is that every girl on our campus can have the opportunity for her story to be transformed,” said Julianna. “I want to be able to support girls and be someone they can come to throughout the highs and lows of their lives, especially through college.”

The girls have been planning for months and praying for the opportunity to be back in person for a whole semester and are expectant of the plans the Lord has for this year.

For more information on Delight Ministries at Lubbock Christian University, and all our chapter resources, visit https://linktr.ee/delight_lcu