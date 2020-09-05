My name is Avery Moore and I am from Amarillo, Texas. I come from a large supportive family, with eight awesome siblings and parents who have foster/adopted kids since I was in middle school.

I am a senior communications major. After I graduate LCU I plan to find an event-planning job wherever the Lord leads me to. I would love to participate in sports planning or wedding planning, but you never know what the future holds, so I am open to whatever door opens when that time comes.

One way I am and have been involved in things outside of school is through being a collegiate athlete. I have played on the LCU volleyball team since I was a freshman. Volleyball has grown me into being a strong female Christian leader on and off the court. I have made friendships on this campus that will last a lifetime and I am forever grateful for that.