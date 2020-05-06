Opinion: Coronavirus is Serious

The Last Few Months…

Over the past few months the world has witnessed the greatest pandemic in our modern era, which has indefinitely halted public interaction, many businesses’ production, and the normality of our day-to-day lives. Though this quarantine is being put in place for the protection of each nation’s peoples, many believe they’ve stayed under its authority long enough.

In Pennsylvania Right Now

Last Monday over 2,000 Pennsylvania protestors intentionally locked traffic around their state’s capital and their governor’s residence waving flags which read ‘Freedom is essential’ and ‘Rednecks 2 reopen PA’.

Nurses Joining Protests

Even essential workers are joining in current protests such as “ICU nurse Lauren Leander” who “threw on a pair of clean scrubs and headed to an anti-lockdown protest at the state Capitol.”

We Are Becoming Restless

It is clear to see that people are becoming restless and demand to be released from the confines of their homes. It is understandable that people want to return to their normal lives, but if only they understood the gravity of the pandemic which currently threatens us every moment.

This Is A Serious Situation

The coronavirus is a pandemic which should be taken seriously. I never thought the coronavirus was a serious issue until a few weeks ago when my cousin Seth Huffhines M.D. informed me and my family to take quarantine seriously as he is seeing firsthand the capabilities of COVID-19.

Take It Seriously Please

Hearing straight from a family member who is dealing with coronavirus patients that this isn’t a laughing matter changed my perspective on how to treat our stay-at-home orders.

Though we have the constitutional right to protest I strongly advise anyone that is urged to do so or supports the reopening of our states to read about the actual dangers and capabilities of COVID-19. This pandemic is not a laughing matter and should be taken quite seriously. For more information about recent protests concerning nationwide stay-at-home orders go to https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/20/coronavirus-pennsylvania-roiled-protest-against-shutdowns/5167292002/ or https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/23/us/az-nurse-coronavirus-rally-trnd/index.html.