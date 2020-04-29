What’s The Right Major For You?

As a freshman coming into college, having the right major might feel of upmost importance. Many students come to school unsure of what a major entails and what kind of classes it requires. Some arrive not having a clue as to what they want to do with their lives. And some come already knowing what they intend to do after college, and they stand strong in their decision.

Shelby Latson, a senior at LCU from Abilene, Texas, said, “I always knew I wanted to major in nursing. The idea of helping others and being on the front line of injuries and traumatic events made me feel like I was doing something worthwhile.”

Not So Sure

But what if you don’t know what is right for you?

It is completely normal for students to feel less than sure about what they want to major in. While there are so many options to choose from, sometimes none of them feel right or students just do not know what they want to do when they are out of college. When that happens, many students go undeclared, which simply means they are still on the search for the major that fits them best.

Austin Brewer, a junior from Colorado, said, “I changed my major a total of 13 times, because I didn’t know what I wanted to do yet and kept trying new things … then I finally found something I was comfortable [with]and excited to do!”

Changing majors might seem like a terrifying and life-changing decision, but in reality it is a decision many college students make. Students may feel the need to do this when they realize at some point that the major they are in is not the right choice for them and something else takes its place.

Find the best fit

Choosing a major is a decision that will impact students the rest of their lives, but finding the right major is also about finding out who we are and where we best fit in the world. The search is worth it. For more information visit, https://blog.collegeboard.org/the-ultimate-guide-to-choosing-a-major