Tik Tok: The New College Pastime?

Tik Tok is a video-sharing service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based company created in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. The app was launched in 2017.

Worldwide Phenomenon

Since its launch, Tik Tok has swept the world and is currently being used by over 800 million active followers. According to Omnicore, “41 percent of TikTok users are aged between 16 and 24.” –which begs the question, how does Tik Tok affect college students?

The Good

Many students say Tik Tok can help keep students connected with a feeling of unity as well as relatability. College can be stressful and busy so it can be refreshing to have a laugh caused by Tik Tok.

Emma Holder, a senior education major, from Midland, Texas says, “I think it adds another way for students to be creative. Tik Tok also allows students to have another distraction from stress and focus on having fun, whether that is dancing or coming up with funny dances.”

The Bad

Not everyone, however, feels it is in college students’ best interests. Tik Tok can keep students from staying on top of homework or prevent them from getting sleep, which reflects poorly on their work or school lives.

Justin Rojas, a junior from Fort Worth, Texas, says, “I think Tik Tok is a lot of fun but serves as a general distraction to schoolwork and studies and I think Tik Tok has become overhyped and overrated.”

Tik Tok for the Community

Tik Tok can be viewed in many different ways. But the most important thing is that while it does have the potential to be a distraction, students can use it as a healthy way to become and stay part of a community. While school and homework are a top priority, so is having fun and having a laugh every now and then.

