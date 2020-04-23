My Opinion: We are not Alone

Lubbock Christian University, like every other university, has gone to distanced learning recently. However, through these crazy and frustrating times, I have no doubt in my mind that we are in good hands.

Distanced learning is not ideal. I miss living in the dorms, seeing everyone in the Caf, going to chapel and even going to class. I miss walking down the mall and waving to everyone. I miss getting to ask my professors questions face to face.

Through all this though, we have been given the tools to make it work.

The Tools

Whether it be Lifesize, Moodle, email, or FaceTime, in my experience professors have been easy to get in touch with. If you are a student help is just an e-mail away. During this time it is deeply important that you ask for help if you are lost. In my experience everyone has been having a tough time adjusting, so there is no need to feel alone.

Outside of the classroom, the LCU Student Activities staff has been offering support through social media. They have been posting funny videos, online activities and even a list of podcasts to listen to when you get bored.

We are still being sent numerous e-mails. Messages from ChapDesk, the LCU student announcements and updates from President Scott McDowell flood my inbox. This reminds me every day that even though we are not on campus anymore, we are not forgotten.

Reaching out

In this time of unknown, never be afraid to reach out and ask for help. If it is problems with class, help will be there. If it is problems with life, help will be there. If there is anything I have learned during this pandemic, it is this: as LCU students, we are in good hands.

For more information, check out the LCU Student Activities Twitter page @LCUActivities. You can also visit LCUwithU at https://lcu.edu/resources/student-affairs/lcu-with-u/ to get connected with virtual activities as well as academic help.