LCU Art Exhibit Goes Virtual

Art Exhibit At LCU

The Juried Student Art Exhibit of 2020 announced the award-winning pieces on April 15 marking the end of the event. First place went to Bailey Kidder for a Prismacolor drawing titled, “Handle with Care.” Second place went to Trenton Freeman for using Ceramic Sgraffito on pottery, and third place went to Ayomide Olajimi for an oil painting.

A Virtual Platform

This is the first year that the art exhibit premiered on a virtual platform. Since its formation in 2015, the event has been held in person. It is typically held every year during the same time as Lubbock Christain University’s Scholars Colloquium.

Professor Ronelle Howell said that the upside of having it online is now the art is up longer for others to see, whereas in the past it was only available to the public for as long as the event ran.

The Art of Competition

The Juried Student Art Exhibit is a competitive event for students to put their skills to the test to win scholarship opportunities. The art professors are tasked with advising students as to what pieces to display as well as setting the pieces up for viewing. The art is then put on display for a juror to analyze, rank and award. This year’s juror was artist David Bondt.

Professor Howell said, “The whole show, beginning to end, speaks volumes about the excellence of each individual involved – students, instructors, and juror[s]!”

DMA Is Included Too!

In the past, it was exclusive to art students, but this year the competition was extended to Digital Media Arts students as well. Because they belong to a different department, DMA students are ineligible for the same scholarships. They still receive a reward of some monetary value.

Bailey Kidder, a senior drawing and painting major from Lubbock TX, said competition is a huge part of art. She said this event is, “a good way to see where everyone is in the program.”

Virtual and Real Life Collide

Both Bailey and Professor Howell look forward to having both an in-person event as well as a virtual gallery in the future. While they both appreciate the ease and publicity of the virtual gallery, they both agree that the in-person event has an energy that cannot be replicated digitally.

Bailey said the event gives art students a chance to invite people to see their work and discuss the finer details of the artwork such as size, texture, etc.

To see the virtual art gallery, visit https://padlet.com/lcufinearts/studentexhibit

For more information about the art department, contact Courtney.tyler@lcu.edu or Ronelle.Howell@lcu.edu