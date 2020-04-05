5 Tips and Tricks for Online Learning

Amid this season of our lives there are many unknowns. For a lot of us this is the first time we have ventured into the realm of online classes. Class in this manner can be difficult if you have never experienced it before. Don’t fret though, if you are struggling, I have five tips and tricks for online classes!

1. Make a list

Homework, exams, quizzes, essays, research papers, presentations and group projects can get overwhelming. At the beginning of the week make a list of everything you need to do and mark stuff off as you complete it. This will help you not be overwhelmed, and it will keep you on task. It also is quite the morale booster whenever you mark an assignment off the list.

2. Have a dedicated study space

Whether it be in your office, bedroom, living room, dining room table or even your bathroom have a dedicated study space. Make sure it is a place you have access to whenever, and make sure it is a quiet place that you can get work done in. Having a consistent study space will help you stay on task.

3. Take study breaks

Study breaks are proven to help with productivity. No one does good work when they are tired, frustrated and stressed. A 10 minute break every hour will be good to reset your mind and keep it fresh. Study breaks are good, but just don’t spend to much time on Twitter.

4. Accept that some days will be more productive than others

We are all imperfect humans that get distracted and can easily spend hours on YouTube. While getting your work done is important, it isn’t everything. Don’t beat yourself up if you didn’t get as much done as you wanted to, just come back tomorrow and do better.

5. Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Even though we are not on campus anymore help is just one email or video call away. Don’t be afraid to reach out to your professors for help or clarification. You can email the Writing Center at Writingcenter@lcu.edu, and set up an appointment to get your paper edited. We are all in this together so don’t hesitate to reach out to someone for anything.

For more tips on online learning visit https://elearningindustry.com/10-study-tips-for-online-learners-getting-the-most-out-of-your-elearning-course .