New Music Center to Break Ground Spring of 2020

You may have noticed a work crew on campus this week, surveying space in the parking lot between LCU’s McDonald Moody Auditorium and the American Heritage Building. This is part of the last stage in finalizing an addition to the music building, toward the goal of breaking ground in the spring of 2020.

The Wayne and Yvonne Hinds Music Center will be a 5800 square foot addition to the current Carl and Gladys Allison Music Center. The addition will go on the north side of the building. LCU administrators say the addition will hardly impede on the current parking lot and should not have a material effect on parking spaces The money for this addition was given by various donors and raised partly by the various music programs that travel around the country performing. Several grants also contributed to the total, said Dr. Camp, Professor of Music, Director of Choirs, and Director of Best Friends.

A place to call home

Dr. Camp said the biggest impact of the new building would be to give the LCU band programs a a better space for practice and storage.

Currently, the LCU band has to move its practice space and equipment around based on the events happening on campus. Band members have bounced from the McDonald Moody Auditorium to the Carl and Gladys Allison Music Center to even the Baker Conference Center on occasion, just to have a practice space.

Dr. Ryan Smith, Director of Bands, said “Some of our equipment is being stored in a sea-crate, which isn’t totally sealed from the dirt, or lack of humidity. It will be nice to have a facility that we can actually call home.”

Honoring a legacy

The new addition is named in honor of Dr. Wayne Hinds and his wife, Yvonne. Dr. Hinds, who passed away in 2018, was LCU’s founding director of both the choir and band programs. One of the original faculty members, he served the students of LCU for 40 years before retiring.