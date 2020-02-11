The Unveiling of Mattox Statue Donated by Sub T-16

This past Saturday morning after the conclusion of homecoming alumni chapel, a large crowd of LCU students, faculty, and alumni gathered at the front of the Moody Auditorium to observe the unveiling of the F.W. Mattox statue donated by Sub T-16.

To the right of the statue stood several Sub T alumni as well as the current members of the fraternity. On the other side, several members of the Mattox family were seated and honored during the ceremony.

Emily Lemley, the wife of one of LCU’s previous presidents, Dr. Steven Lemley, read a few sentences stated by Mattox himself while on campus for his last time. Dr. F.W. Mattox proudly served as the school’s founding president from 1956-1977. He had a vision for LCU that has carried the school into where it is today.

“‘Launch out into the deep,’ said Christ to his disciples. The future belongs to the students, the pioneers of today.” –F.W. Mattox

As closing statements were made at the ceremony, the cover was pulled off at the end of a countdown to reveal the bronze statue of Mattox as people cheered and threw their hats in confetti-filled air.

Sub T-16 is grateful to have had this honor in bringing remembrance to the founding roots of LCU and honoring its alumni.

Austin Moreno, a senior from Georgetown, Texas, who is studying exercise and sports science here at LCU said, “This means a lot to us historically.”

The previous Skipper for Sub T-16 said, “We come from a long line of Subbers dating back almost 100 years. Mattox, we wouldn’t have what we have right now. The Subbers before us wouldn’t have those relationships that they cherish either.”

For more information on Sub T-16’s work in donating the statue, click here: https://thedustertoday.com/2019/05/sub-t-16-remembers-f-w-mattox/