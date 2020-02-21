T.W.I.R.P. Week is all about “Shooting Your Shot”

As T.W.I.R.P. (The Woman is Required to Pay) week ends this semester, it’s a good time to reflect on the week of fun planned by LCU’s Student Senate.

Monday night the T.W.I.R.P. event was at Main Event. The first 150 LCU students through the doors got one game of laser tag, one game of mini golf, a $10 game card, and two slices a pizza.

Tuesday night was at South Plains Lanes where LCU students from all corners of campus came together to compete in friendly games of bowling.

Wednesday night the T.W.I.R.P. event was the ICC devo. Coach Nathan Blackwood spoke and Student Senate handed out honey butter chicken biscuits to all in attendance.

Skylar Richardson is a senior history and criminal justice major from Ropesville, Texas, and head of the T.W.I.R.P. committee. She affirms that T.W.I.R.P. week plays a pivotal role in the LCU community..

“Yes, T.W.I.R.P. gives people the opportunity to take a chance when they might not have before,” she said. “All I’m saying is, ‘All it takes is 20 seconds of an insane amount of courage and something good can come from it’ (We Bought a Zoo). So girls, shoot your shot!”

Brandon Dewberry, a senior mass media communications major from Blanchard, Oklahoma, acknowledges that it’s nice to not be the one asking.

“It’s really nice to feel like the girl wants you sometimes, and that you aren’t always the one having to shoot your shot,” he said.

If you are a girl who has a crush, and you couldn’t muster up the courage to ask your favorite guy to T.W.I.R.P. this year, don’t worry, T.W.I.R.P. will be back next year to give you another chance to shoot your shot!

For more information on a guy’s perspective on T.W.I.R.P. week visit https://thedustertoday.com/2019/11/from-a-guy-twirp-is-the-greatest-thing-at-lcu-almost/ .