LCU Basketball Surging Forward

The men’s and women’s basketball teams are in full force and excited to beat what they accomplished last year.

The Chaps

The men’s team has an overall record of 14-7, but after the Feb. 8 blow-out against Eastern New Mexico University, the men’s team is back on course and looking forward to facing University of Arkansas Forth Smith this week on home ground in the Rip Griffin Center.

The team’s conference record of 11-5 makes many LCU students hyped up about what the men’s basketball team has in store.

“This is the best form I’ve seen the men’s basketball in, and I’ve been here since 2014,” said Ayo Olajimi, senior communication design major from Dallas, Texas.

The Lady Chaps

The women’s team shockingly lost its first two post-season? conference games. But the team surged back and currently has a three-game winning streak, on track for the title run.

With an overall record of 19-3 and a conference record of 13-3, LCU students see the Lady Chaps repeating the heroics of last year’s season.

Taylor Stevenson, a junior sports health major from Frisco, Texas said, “I think our team is definitely in a good spot right now, despite the losses. We just have to make some adjustments and continue to be consistent in the little things.

“We have the ability to go really far again this year … as long as we stay together and control what we can control, there’s no limit to how far we could go,” Taylor said.For the latest news and the schedule of upcoming games, check out the Lady Chaps sports information page at https://lcuchaps.com/index.aspx?path=wbball