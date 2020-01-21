What To Expect From Master Follies

Master Follies is coming Feb. 6-8. The three-week period leading up to this annual event is one of the most fun and tiring times of the whole spring semester at LCU. That means students must stay on top of their game, both physically and emotionally.

Although each club has its own unique traditions and different levels of competitiveness, there are similar dynamics across all clubs to expect, especially for students who have never experienced Master Follies before.

Follies Flu

One thing to expect during Master Follies is the “follies flu.” Practicing for multiple hours in the evening on top of school, a social life and, for some people, work can be very draining. Expect to catch a little sickness through the process. Start taking vitamin C now and getting as much rest as possible. Time management is key.

SO Much Fun

Yes, expect to have SO much fun.

Jeremy Brown, a member of Sub T-16 and senior communication major from Lubbocksaid, “Follies week is a great time to hang out with friends and leave the worries of school and life behind to put forward your best effort to earn fourthhplace, because, you know, Sub T sucks.”

Follies is a time of making memories with your social club, having a blast, and bonding with your brothers and sisters. LCU alumni travel from around the country just to support the eight social clubs on campus.

Club Pride

Master Follies is a time for clubs to show off their creative ideas. It is also a great way for new members to get plugged in with their clubs as they have just finished going through Social Club Week.

No matter what the outcome of your club’s show, you will take pride in the hard work put into making your club’s show come to life.

Abbie Clark, a junior education major from Albuquerque, New Mexico, said, “It’s important to work hard and try your best – most importantly, be proud of the show your club accomplishes. Master Follies is such a unique and awesome way to share the gifts Christ has given us with the LCU community!”

For more information on Master Follies 2020, go to https://lcu.edu/events/master-follies-and-homecoming/.