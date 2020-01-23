What To Expect During Master Follies

Master Follies is coming Feb. 6-8. The three-week period leading up to this annual event is one of the most fun and tiring times of the whole spring semester at LCU. That means students must stay on top of their game, physically and emotionally.

Although each club has its own unique traditions and different levels of competitiveness, there are similar dynamics across all clubs to expect, especiallyfor students who have never experienced Master Follies before.

Follies Flu

One thing to expect during Master Follies is the “follies flu.” Practicing for multiple hours in the evening on top of school, a social life and, for some people, work can be very draining. Expect to catch a little sickness through the process. Start taking vitamin C now and getting as much rest as possible. Time management is key.