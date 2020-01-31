Baseball Season Is Here

LCU fans, players and coaches are getting excited for the LCU baseball team debut Jan. 31 against St. Edwards to kick off the season. The team’s head coach and manager shared thoughts about the coming season.

Jerrod Fowler, Junior education major from Smyer, TX, is the baseball team’s manager. After observing the off-season practices both at school and camps, he said the team appears to be fully warmed up for the coming games.

“Even after [just]one scrimmage,” Jerrod said, “the team feels really confident in the coming season.”

Head Coach Nathan Blackwood said the team’s biggest strength is, “Unknown, but [we’re] hopeful in all the new players we got this year.”

New players is a slight understatement. LCU lost 15 seniors to graduation last year, plus a junior who was drafted into professional baseball, so a new generation of players has to step up to bring prospects of victory.

For more information, go to the LCU baseball microsite at https://lcuchaps.com/index.aspx?path=baseball