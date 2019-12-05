It’s finally the most wonderful time of the year for many LCU students.

Christmas break is upon us and for a handful of students it is graduation time. After at least four years of grinding and hard work, the seniors of Fall 2019 have finally reached their goal.

Based on interviews with a few of these near-graduates, LCU holds a special place in the hearts of many students, a place where students build lifetime friendships. It’s a community many students find bitter-sweet saying goodbye to.

‘Get out of your dorm room’

Braeden Jones, a senior education major from Grady, Texas, shared his words of wisdom.

“Get as involved as you can,” he said. “Even if it’s a little out of your comfort zone, get plugged in somewhere. Allow yourself to be totally surrounded by people that love and care about you, professors included. You will make lifelong friends if you get out of your dorm room and be involved.”

Braeden emphasized that the many events and activities are one of the best parts about LCU.

Welcoming relationships

Kabryn Conner, a senior Humanities major from Artesia, New Mexico, said, “I think I’m most thankful for the way that LCU was so welcoming, especially freshman year when I only knew a handful of people. Members of the staff and faculty (and of course my peers) were very quick to make me feel at home.”

Lauren Rogers, a senior education major from Lubbock, shared her experience with the relationships she made through LCU summer camps and club.

“I am thankful for all the relationships I have created through club and LCU summer camps,” she said. “If it weren’t for those relationships, I would not be where I am today.”

For these and many other students, LCU isn’t just a college, it’s a home. For more information about LCU’s December graduation, visit https://lcu.edu/events/graduation-events/