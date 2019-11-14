World Diabetes Day 2019

Today is World Diabetes Day! This day is dedicated to arousing awareness for those who have diabetes and increasing support for cure research.

According to the American Diabetes Association, “Diabetes affects over 30 million people—and that number is growing every day.”

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas produces little to no insulin or becomes insulin resistant. Insulin is an enzyme that helps the body transfer sugar from the bloodstream into the body’s cells.

When insulin is not present or the body is not using it correctly, the sugar builds up in the blood. If diabetics go untreated, their blood sugars could rise to dangerous levels and cause severe damage and even death.

Type one diabetes occurs when a person’s pancreas fails to produce insulin. Type one diabetics are therefore insulin-dependent. This is why you may see a diabetic giving themselves shots. There are also small external insulin pumps diabetics can use to help administer insulin without shots.

Type two diabetes occurs when a person eats a lot of sugar and becomes insulin resistant. This usually occurs when the person maintains a high sugar diet and the body stops using insulin correctly. Type two diabetes is easier to reverse than type one diabetes.

While a healthy pancreas has its own monitoring system and delivers insulin based on sensory response, a diabetic’s pancreas cannot function in this aspect, so the person must do the job of the pancreas by monitoring blood sugar levels and administering insulin when needed.

Dr. Jefferey Smith, the physician and director of the LCU Medical Clinic, points toward the significance of diabetes awareness: “Diabetes is a common and important diagnosis in our society today. It is important to understand some of the risk factors involved, but also being aware that it might show up in individuals without any apparent risk. This is why diabetes awareness events are so important, as well as ongoing efforts towards diabetic research, seeking continual improvement of treatments and hopefully someday, a cure.”

Nick Jonas recently shared about his experience with type one diabetes: “I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way.”

Even though diabetes can be a hard disease to live with, people with diabetes can live relatively normal lives thanks to the technology available today!

There is so much research being conducted about diabetes, and doctors have come a long way in treatment methods and discoveries of different ways to improve diabetes.

If you would like to learn more about and support this ongoing research, click this link to visit the website of the American Diabetes Association: https://www.diabetes.org/donate?utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=google&utm_campaign=brandexact-q42019&utm_content=fullname&utm_term=american%20diabetes%20association&s_src=AAP190101LXXXXXXXXCC&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIsbLLzJ_e5QIVx8DICh0uawSzEAAYASAAEgKGn_D_BwE