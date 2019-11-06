LCU Men’s Basketball Ready to Roll

On Friday, Nov. 8, the LCU men’s basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Lone Star Conference by playing Regis University in Golden, Colorado.

After a 21-10 season in which the Chaps lost in the NCAA South Central Regional Semifinals, this team is certainly ready to claim a top spot in its new conference home.

New Conference, New Challenges

In the LSC, the players will face many new challenges, as they now have 17 other schools to study and compete against in conference play, as opposed to just eight through seasons prior.

Most prominently, the LCU Chaps will be joined in conference play by West Texas A&M University, which comes into 2019 with a 34-4 season that ended in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.

Silas Crisler, a redshirt sophomore and secondary education major from Anderson, South Carolina, looks forward to the transition to the Lone Star Conference.

“I’m excited to play the best competition night in and night out,” Crisler said. “Playing against potential title contenders is going to be a challenge, but we as a team are up to the task.”

The Chaps are currently ranked number seven in the LSC preseason poll.

Replacing Production

Perhaps the greatest challenge the Chaps must face this season is not the change in conferences, but the loss of two players who had a massive impact on the team last season.

The Chaps graduated senior guard Isaac Asrat and forward Brennan Fowler, who combined to average 35.6 points per game in their senior seasons.

Despite losing this massive production, the team brings to the court many quality freshmen and transfers who are ready to pick up the slack.

Junior forward Parker Hicks comes to LCU after struggling to find playing time at Texas Tech University, while 6-foot-4-inch junior guard Lloyd Daniels comes over from Murray State College after leading the Aggies in points-per-game with 18.1 last season. Both experienced players figure to be major contributors for the Chaps this season. Sophomore Joshua Davey also looks to contribute after coming to Lubbock from his hometown of Perth, Australia.

The Chaps add three exciting freshmen this season as well, with 6-foot guard Aamar Muhammad, 6-foot-5-inch small forward Ty Caswell, and 6-foot-2-inch guard Karhan Jones all joining the team.

Expectations

Austin Worley, a senior natural resources major from Lubbock, Texas, and manager for the team, said LCU may surprise some folks in 2019.

“I really think we are going to be good this year,” Worley said. “We’re being looked at as a team that’s going to be weaker because of the two amazing players that graduated last year, but the people we have brought in are hungry and ready to go.”

He added, “LCU is most definitely going to turn some heads this year.”

For more information on the LCU men’s basketball team and the upcoming 2019-2020 season, visit https://lcuchaps.com/index.aspx?path=mbball.