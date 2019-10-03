Top 5 Things To Do in Lubbock This Fall

Don’t believe the people who say it’s hard to find fun things to do in Lubbock. From visiting galleries downtown to watching a live performance to scaring yourself to death, there are plenty of ways for college students to stay entertained in Lubbock.

#1 The Corn Maze

You can have a fun chilly night at the corn maze out at At’I Do Farms, with tickets starting at $10. The Maze opened a few weeks ago and will stay open through Nov. 9, so you have plenty of time to get out there and see what it’s all about.

#2 Nightmare on 19th Street

If you want something that better fits the scary Halloween scene, check out Nightmare on 19th at 602 E. 19th St. Nightmare is a place that is enjoyable with a group or as a fun date night. Tickets start at $20 and go up to $25. This is a decent price because you get to go through four different attractions.

#3 The Cactus Theatre

If you’re into live concerts, The Cactus Theatre is the place for you. Specializing in tribute bands and touring musical artists, The Cactus Theatre hosts dozens of shows throughout the year. Highlights this fall include tribute bands for ’80s music and the music of ABBA, as well as performances by country music legend Johnny Rodriguez and Eagles collaborator J.D. Souther. Prices vary depending on the show, but they start at around $10 and move up to around $40.

#4 Lubbock Pumpkin Trail

The Lubbock Pumpkin Trail is a fun family experience you can do for free. Citizens donate carved pumpkins to the trail, so while you walk the trails you can see the creativity of Lubbock locals. The trail will be open Oct. 17-20 and the hours are 6-9 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, and 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

#5 First Friday Art Trail

If you love art, you’ll love the First Friday Art Trail. The first weekend of each month, this “trail” through the Lubbock Cultural District (south of downtown) features local art for all to see. From canvas paintings all the way to sculptures made out of scraps, the downtown galleries have it all. It’s always a good time walking around looking at good art with friends. Check it out at the First Friday Art Trail website.

So, contrary to popular opinion, the 806 is actually a hopping place. If you have more ideas for fun fall activities, add them to the comments section below.