See ‘Once Upon A Mattress’ This Weekend

The annual fall musical returns this year, presented by the LCU theatre department and students from all corners of LCU.

This year’s musical, “Once Upon a Mattress,” premieres at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 11, in the McDonald Moody Auditorium on campus. Additional showtimes are Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $17.50 for adults, and $12.50 for students, children, and seniors.

This renowned musical was written by Dean Fuller and Jay Thomson, with music and lyrics by Mary Rodgers and Marshall Barer. Directing the production at LCU are Dr. Laurie Doyle, associate professor of fine arts and head of LCU Communication/Fine Arts, and Dr. Don (Doc) Williams, professor of theatre education. LCU Director of Bands Dr. Ryan Smith is leading the orchestra.

The story and players

The musical focuses on a fantasy kingdom in which the inhabitants are longing for the dreary Prince Dauntless, played by senior theatre major Clayton Henriksen from Overland, Kansas, to marry a princess. But the Queen, played by senior theatre major Jessi Isbell from Post, Texas, meddles with the process by giving each suitor an impossible test to complete in order to win her son’s hand in marriage.

With a mute king, a secret pregnancy, and many songs throughout, “Once Upon a Mattress” proves to be a great time for audiences of all ages.

A unique experience

Henricksen has been a part of the theatre department for four years, but the Prince Dauntless role is stretching him.

“This is the first time I’ve played a role that is out of my comfort zone,” he said, “and I’ve had to be accepting of the character and adapt.”

But being part of an LCU musical involves more than just acting.

“My favorite thing has been getting to work with everyone in the show,” said sophomore theatre major Maddie Simpson from Waxahachie, Texas. “Everyone is so supportive and loving of one another.”

Get your tickets now

“Once Upon a Mattress” is shaping up to be another great show for the LCU theatre department, bringing a whole lot of laughs and a whole lot of heart to the stage for both students and families alike.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://lcu.edu/nc/events/cal/c/event/2157/caldate/2019/10/11/.