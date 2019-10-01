Professor​ of the Week: Dr. Shawn Hughes

From being the producer of Master Follies to head of the Communications department at LCU, Dr. Shawn Hughes is a perfect example of someone who uses his life experiences to serve the LCU community and God’s kingdom.

LCU Journey

Hughes was a student at LCU from 1985-1990, graduating with a bachelor’s in general communications. At first, Hughes was not a communications major, but he switched majors after working with Dr. Don “Doc” Williams and Dr. Laurie Doyle during various theatre productions. Hughes learned theatre lighting, staging and other technical expertise from Williams. While LCU had an off-air radio station at the time, it was off limits to students and inspired Hughes to learn more about radio.

After LCU

After graduation, Hughes worked for a now off-air radio station in Kennedy, Texas, learning the basics of radio station management. He then transferred to a station in Wichita Falls, Texas, to do radio sales. Another move took him to an AM/FM station in Artesia, New Mexico, where he started programming on-air content.

Looking for more

After these years in radio, Hughes returned to Texas to work on his master’s at Tech.

“I missed thinking,” he said. “I missed the challenge of processing things and debating things.”

After performing 18 hours of radio “residency”, Hughes received his master’s in communication studies. He started teaching as an adjunct instructor at LCU and eventually became a full-time professor. At the time, Hughes was the youngest faculty member ever hired at LCU.

Hughes was given the opportunity to work with Warren McNeil in university communications, the organization that is now the LCU MarCom department. A milestone achievement, Hughes said, was working with McNeil to create the first website for LCU.

But more moves were coming.

New Mexico opportunities

In 1990, Hughes and his wife Deena moved back to his hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, for the opportunity to work as CEO of the Roswell Chamber of Commerce. His achievements in that job included receiving the Chamber Director of the Year award for the State of New Mexico in 2004. Hughes time in Roswell also included starting his own advertising agency, primarily working with video production.

Return to LCU

Hughes, his wife Deena and his two young children moved back to Lubbock when a full-time position opened to teach communications. Hughes created the Mass Media degree program upon his return to LCU.

Hughes met his wife Deena (Johnston) Hughes in ’85 when he was working as a faculty member at LCU. His son Cameron and daughter Camille both currently attend LCU.

Cancer Survivor

Recently, Hughes was diagnosed with stage-four cancer. Over this summer Hughes was at Medical City hospital in Plano, Texas, receiving treatment and undergoing surgery. The disease is in remission now, as he progresses through a six-month recovery process.

Hughes greatly appreciates his LCU family and all their support during this trying time.

“I am so blessed by everyone’s support of me and my family. From visits to food, the LCU community has been so incredibly supportive. I’m so thankful for these people God has placed in my life.”