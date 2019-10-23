Lady Chaps Take on Big 12 Division I NCAA teams UT and Baylor

LCU Lady Chaps Basketball Schedule

Next week the Lady Chaps basketball team will start its season playing two skilled teams in the NCAA Big 12 Conference. The University of Texas and Baylor University asked the Division II national champions, our Lady Chaps, to partake in exhibition games to prepare for the season ahead.

The UT game will be Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. The Baylor game will be Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Senior Caitlyn Cunyus has high hopes for the big weekend. “We’re anticipating good competition, a good game, and we hope to compete well,” she said.

Watching from home

The UT game will air on broadcast TV via the Longhorn Network.

Both games will be available for online viewing through the link posted on the LCU Athletics website.

Attending the games

There is no admission cost to attend the UT game at the Erwin Center in Austin. The Baylor game requires paid admission.

For tickets to the Baylor game, use the link below to access the single-game ticket page on Baylor’s website. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Friday, Oct. 25, at 8:30 a.m. Pre-purchase tickets through this website are $10; tickets may be purchased at the Ferrell Center on game day for $15.

https://baylorbears.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=WBSG&linkID=baylor&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=

To see the full schedule for Lady Chaps basketball, go to https://lcuchaps.com/schedule.aspx?path=wbball.