What Makes The Writing Carnival So Fun?

The Annual Writing Carnival is an iconic event of the fall semester at LCU. Activities take over the campus mall each day and chapel times are lively, filled with costumes, quotations, storylines and jokes from the featured book

This fall was no exception, as the carnival focused on “Pride and Prejudice,” the widely celebrated novel by Jane Austen. The book is about a family of five daughters and their adventures in love, rejection and monetary means.

The writing carnival is a favorite event of many on campus, such as Dr. Carole Carroll and Dr. Shenai Alonge-Moore, who are both professors in the LCU Humanities department. They shared their perspectives with The Duster Today.

What is your favorite activity in the Writing Carnival?

Dr. Alonge: The six word story! I always like to try my hand at it (though I’m not very good), but I really enjoy seeing what others come up with. There is often a lot of creativity and depth in the entries.

Dr. Carroll: Truthfully, for me, getting dressed in costume. I’m a theater person at heart and dressing up as famous characters from literary works I love as part of my job is a dream come true. For our LCU community, I love that students get to explore the creative and fun side of writing.

Dr. Carroll in a costume from the time setting of “Pride and Prejudice.”

What is your favorite book so far in the Writing Carnival?

Dr. Alonge: I think it would have to be “The Princess Bride.” I always enjoyed the movie when I was younger, and it was fun to hear people read it and watch some people bring it to life with their costumes at the Carnival.

Dr. Carroll: The Harry Potter series. Second would be Shakespeare and Star Wars which we did together and was a blast.

Why do you think the writing carnival is necessary/good for students? For staff?

Dr. Alonge: I think it’s good for a lot of reasons, but there are two that stick out most: community and fun with writing. It’s always nice to have an event that draws the campus together and provides a space to relax, have fun, eat, talk, etc., without any pressure. Plus, I love that people who think writing is so awful have the opportunity to experience it in a fun, new light.

Dr. Carroll: Most students do not think of writing as a creative and fun endeavor. The Writing Carnival helps to bring out these exciting aspects of writing combined with community interaction. And free yummy carnival food!

Dr. Alonge-Moore modeling one of the carnival’s t-shirts.

In Pride and Prejudice, who is your favorite and least favorite character?

Dr. Alonge: My favorite is Elizabeth, because she has a mind of her own (like my own kid, lol), a good sense of humor and demonstrates strength. My least favorite is Mr. Wickham because he’s a cowardly, lying conman!

Dr. Carroll: Lizzie would have to be my favorite. In a time period where women had such little control over their lives, she decided to walk her own path to wherever it might lead. Her independence in the face of almost universal scorn didn’t deter her one bit. My least would be Wickham or Lydia. Both are destructively selfishness and egotistical.

What would you tell students encourage them to be involved in future writing carnivals?

Dr. Alonge: I always tell my students that this is a good opportunity for to be part of community in a big and fun way. It’s great to meet new people, to get to know people better, and to spend some time with faculty outside of classes. It’s also a good way to engage your creativity!

Dr. Carroll: … basically free stuff and extra credit: the two greatest loves of the college student heart.

The 2019 Annual Writing Carnival occurred last week, and was a huge success, judged by the numbers of students, faculty and staff engaged.

