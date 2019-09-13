LCU Fall Sports Off and Running

In the past week, seven LCU sports teams kicked off their 2019 season. With men’s and women’s soccer, golf, and cross country as well as volleyball, there is plenty to look forward to for LCU. Let’s take a look at what the LCU community can expect from these Chap teams in 2019.

Men’s Soccer

With a 2-0 start to the season, hope is high for Chaps men’s soccer early on. The team finished 2018 with a 9-7-3 record. They ended their season as a 6-seed in the Heartland Conference tournament, where they lost in the 2nd round to West Texas A&M.

Team member Andrew Gansen, a junior mathematics major from Bedford, Texas, expects both growth and adversity this year,

“I expect us to keep growing and moving forward as a team, and I don’t doubt that we are going to face adversity,” he said. ““This being my 3rd year, I’ve been on a team that has suffered unexpected losses and dramatic injuries to key players. But throughout all of that, we have been able to overcome those trials and grow as a team.”

Women’s Soccer

LCU women’s soccer team is looking to bounce back from the 2018 season, which ended with a 9-10 record and a loss in the Heartland Conference tournament to number 1-seed St. Edwards.

The Lady Chaps come into 2019 with a roster full of upperclassmen after graduating only one senior in 2018, defender Katie Pullano. The team is 0-2 at this time with losses to the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs and Colorado State University – Pueblo.

Men’s Golf

The LCU men’s golf team returned to action Sept. 9 in Amarillo at the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational, finishing last. It was a rough start, but fter a 2018 season in which the team reached the regional championship, the Chaps are looking at bigger things in 2019.

Zachary Burkholder, a junior business marketing major from Chandler, Arizona, said, ““We’re looking to make a return to the regional championship and to compete for a spot at the national tournament.”

Women’s Golf

The women’s golf team kicked off their season at Tarleton State University at the Texans Invitational, where they finished 13th. The Lady Chaps are looking for a turnaround after a disappointing 2018, in which they finished with a 9th-place Heartland Conference Tournament placement. The team is led this year by a solid pair of seniors, Peyton Oliver from Carlsbad, New Mexico and Bailey Rowley from Portales, New Mexico.

Cross Country

The LCU Cross Country teams opened their seasons on Sept. 6 at the Buffalo Stampede of West Texas A&M University. The men’s team finished 2nd overall and the women’s finished 3rd overall.

Both teams are looking to improve upon the promising 2018 season, in which they each had runners earn All-Region honors, with the women sending sophomore Amira Mckee to the national meet.

It is early in the season, but with both teams performing exceptionally well at WT, expectations are high.

Volleyball

Coming off their best season since 2014 – and their first Heartland Conference championship ever– the LCU volleyball team looks to continue that success in 2019, improving on their first-round HC tournament exit from 2018.

Currently sitting at 2-2 on the young season, improvements will come as a talented group of underclassmen garner more playing time alongside the leadership of seniors Ashley Vanfleet and Hannah Thomas.

Defending a conference championship is never an easy feat, but this team is certain to be up to the challenge.

Stay up to date

With so many great sports teams starting their seasons already, it is an exciting time to be an LCU Chap. Keep up with the latest news and game schedules by visiting the LCU Chaps athletics site regularly.