Choral Reunion Connects Students, Alumni Through Music

By Kelsea Johnson

The LCU choral program hosted a reunion concert for former students and alumni over Labor Day weekend in the Collier Auditorium. More than 100 current and alumni choir members rehearsed over the weekend and presented a concert performance on Sunday.

In addition to music, the weekend included a devotional, a hot dog cookout provided by LCU Friends of the Arts and a Saturday evening dinner in the Baker Conference Center. Alumni renewed their bonds by reminiscing over past tours, concerts and other memories, and they formed new bonds with current students by rehearsing and performing together.

Dr. Philip Camp, professor of music and director of LCU choirs, coordinated the weekend, along with Dr. Laurie Doyle, chair of communication/fine arts, and Sheila Dye, associate vice president for alumni and community relations.

The concert included songs that were originally conducted by the founding director of LCU’s A Cappella and Meistersinger choruses, Dr. Wayne B. Hinds, as well as long-time Meistersingers director Charles Cox. and songs that Dr. Camp conducted in previous years. These songs included “Fill-a Me Up”, “Soon-Ah Will Be Done”, and “Holy Radiant Light”, as well as an original arrangement of “In Christ Alone” by LCU’s own chemistry and music professor, Dr. Byron Rogers.

For some almuni, this reunion offered time to catch up with other classmates that they had not seen in years.

“I love getting to see friends that the only time you see them is at homecoming or when we have a reunion chorus like this,” said Karen Craigmiles Rogers, class of 1981. “When I was in chorus, we sang the music together, we had experiences together and everyone has a choir trip story they’ll never forget! It brings all those memories back, and to me it’s emotional, but it’s a good emotional.”

Alumna Tambia Fincher Gerbl, class of 1982 travelled from San Jacinto, Calif., to be at the reunion. When asked why she was willing to travel so far, she said, “Chorus at LCU was family. I made my best friends in chorus, and I’m still in close contact with them … The tie was so spiritual and so emotional that it just bonded me to this place.”

“We even have a hashtag, #FeelsLikeHome, and it still does.” Fincher said. “The people who were in my class, who came before, the new people who are here, we are all family. We are all connected.”