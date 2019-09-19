Best Friends sings into the new year

A new school year at LCU means a new year for the university’s popular a cappella group, Best Friends. The group is already well on its way to entertaining the students of LCU and other audiences beyond campus, as they give glory to God.

Best Friends is a Christian a cappella group established by LCU in 1983. The group sings both new and old arrangements composed by a wide variety of artists. Josh Wheeler from LCU’s School of Education is the coordinator this year in partnership with Dr. Phillip Camp, professor of music and director of choirs.

“I’m very excited about Best Friends this year,” said Dr. Camp. “The group already sounds amazing and we have several youth rallies, local concerts and weekend tours planned, as well as a recruiting tour In May combined with Chamber Singers and Symphonic Band.”

New members

Clockwise from bottom left: Hannah Ward, Tori Acosta, Mikaela Cates, Caleb Cates, Luke Shelburne, Gavin Ward, Josiah Jones, Logan Parks, Landon Camp, Abbey Langford

This group is continuing its musical tradition with new songs and a few new members.

Two new members are freshmen, humanities major Caleb Cates from Clyde, Texas, and IST major Gavin Ward from San Angelo, Texas. There are also two new upperclassmen members, senior music major Landon Camp from Shallowater, Texas, and junior biology pre-med major Hannah Ward from San Angelo. Joining as the new sound technician is sophomore youth and family ministry major Josiah Jones from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The returning members of this year’s group are senior biology major Tori Acosta from Seminole, Texas, junior education major Mikaela Cates from Clyde, Texas, junior exercise sports major Abbey Langford from Lubbock, sophomore math major Logan Parks from Shallowater, and senior biblical text major Luke Shelburne from Abilene, Texas.

New songs

This year Best Friends has a catalog of new songs which includes “Dead Man Walking” by Jeremy Camp, “Better for it” by Riley Clemmons, “Best News Ever” by Mercy Me, and “God Only Knows” by King and Country.

“I am very excited to worship God while also performing new and interesting music,” said new member Landon.

If you would like to learn more about Best Friends, and its past recordings, go to https://lcu.edu/majors-programs/bachelors-degree/music/vocal-ensembles/best-friends/about-best-friends/.